Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average of $167.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.94.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

