Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $81,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after purchasing an additional 851,110 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,215,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,922,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,998,000 after buying an additional 9,165,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,318,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,654,000 after acquiring an additional 191,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VUG stock opened at $459.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.