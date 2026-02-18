Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,174 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,008.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

