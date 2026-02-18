Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,300 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $685.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $690.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $753.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

