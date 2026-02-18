Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $26.90 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,404,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,602,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,032,000 after acquiring an additional 442,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,730,000 after buying an additional 8,212,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 197,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,520,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,208,000 after acquiring an additional 282,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,232,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,960,000 after purchasing an additional 641,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Argus lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 172.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

