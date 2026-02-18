Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 101,512 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $48,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Plains GP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 394.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 194,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Plains GP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on Plains GP in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE PAGP opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 129.46%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) serves as the general partner of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies. Through its ownership of a 2% general partner interest and incentive distribution rights (IDRs), Plains GP Holdings participates in the governance and cash distribution structure of a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas liquids gathering, transportation, storage, and terminaling assets.

The company’s primary business activities include overseeing the strategic direction and capital allocation decisions for its affiliated midstream operations.

