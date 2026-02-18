Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $62.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $62,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

