Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $55.40 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,060 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $55,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $562,832,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,256,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ONEOK by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,509,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,510,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,245,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,002 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 292.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

