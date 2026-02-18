Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $34.04 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 425,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

