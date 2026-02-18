Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. $PFO

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PFO) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a high level of current income. The fund focuses its portfolio primarily on preferred and participating securities, including traditional preferred shares, convertible preferred instruments, trust preferred issues and other hybrid securities issued by corporations and financial institutions.

Through broad diversification across industry sectors and geographies, PFO aims to manage credit and interest-rate risk while pursuing attractive yield opportunities.

