Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,820 Shares of Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1,293.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,960,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 23.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,202,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 415,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 180,563 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Insperity by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 77.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 108,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $937.97 million, a P/E ratio of -124.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

