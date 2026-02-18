Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in Accenture by 48.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,966,000 after purchasing an additional 781,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total value of $786,883.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. This represents a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $215.16 and a 12-month high of $392.02. The company has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

