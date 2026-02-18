abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 431484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.
The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.
