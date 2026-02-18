abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 431484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,683,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,705,000 after buying an additional 481,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 159,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 529,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 95,441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 95,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

