Abigail Perkins Sells 8,000 Shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Abigail Perkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $1,013,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,380.48. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $128.30. 19,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,342. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of StoneX Group are going to split on Monday, March 23rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2,109.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 4,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 28,000.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.