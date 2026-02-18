Aberdeen Group plc Sells 45,104 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,104 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $28,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $468,628,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Entergy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,459,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,674 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,396,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,920,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.47%.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

