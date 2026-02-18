Aberdeen Group plc Sells 149,658 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,658 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,057,000 after acquiring an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,516,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,869,000 after purchasing an additional 653,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,802,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,557,000 after purchasing an additional 432,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,912,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $124.50 to $117.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $132.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

