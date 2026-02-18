AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $232.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $411.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $299.00 target price (up previously from $289.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.56.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.