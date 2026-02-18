Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 377,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average is $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 113,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $5,297,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 122,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Claro Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

