57,725 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $136.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

