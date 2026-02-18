52,719 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG Bought by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 315.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 429.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

