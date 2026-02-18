5,000 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Acquired by Aspiring Ventures LLC

Aspiring Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.7%

BE opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -381.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.78.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,219,045.88. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,632.40. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile



Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

