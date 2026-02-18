341,551 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 341,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,000. Ingersoll Rand comprises 2.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 440 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 229,668 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,800. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $119,090.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,896.39. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 292,917 shares of company stock worth $26,747,912 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.