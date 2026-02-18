30,113 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Bought by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 560.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Argus raised shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

