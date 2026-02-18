21,208 Shares in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF $ZAP Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,689,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF by 277.4% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Electrification ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ZAP opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.90 and a beta of 1.40. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Increases Dividend

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -520.00%.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X US Electrification index. The fund tracks market-cap selected and weighted index of US listed companies in developed markets involved in the industry of electrification. This includes companies involved in conventional and alternative electricity, and smart grid technologies. ZAP was launched on Dec 17, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.