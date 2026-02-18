16,135 Shares in Eversource Energy $ES Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,422,000 after purchasing an additional 691,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,343,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,564,000 after buying an additional 465,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,273,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,449,000 after buying an additional 211,962 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,952,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,294,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $274,744,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 12.49%.Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

