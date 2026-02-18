11,062 Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after buying an additional 92,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Nebius Group stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.65 and a beta of 3.90.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

