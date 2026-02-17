Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $207.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,121,500. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.