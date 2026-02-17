Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 10,028 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 533,946 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,406,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

