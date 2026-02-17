Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 68.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7%

MA stock opened at $518.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.