Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $11.43 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 212,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 227,278 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 177,695 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 124.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,003,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 556,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644,286 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, COO Patrick Dumont sold 210,305 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $14,712,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 446,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,695.68. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $3,823,865.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,008.55. The trade was a 51.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,082,053 shares of company stock worth $207,130,199 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.50 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

