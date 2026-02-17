Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.85.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 16.5%

Shares of COIN opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average is $282.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Management's push to diversify revenue beyond transaction fees is being praised by analysts and media; this reduces reliance on volatile trading volumes and supports a steadier long‑term revenue profile. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase reports retail users have been "buying the dip" in BTC/ETH, which suggests stronger user engagement and potential stability in trading volumes when prices rebound. CEO commentary reinforcing long‑term customer conviction is a bullish user‑behavior signal. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Earnings‑call takeaways emphasize diversification and product innovation (subscriptions, services, stablecoins), which management frames as the path to margin recovery even after a soft quarter. That narrative can support a re‑rating if execution continues. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind: a global survey shows stablecoins gaining everyday use — this supports Coinbase's stablecoin and payments ambitions and could help non‑transaction revenue over time. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and "trending stock" commentary are creating noise; Wall Street views remain mixed and changes in ratings could swing sentiment but don't yet alter fundamentals. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Data on short interest posted a large spike notification but shows inconsistent/zero values — appears to be a data glitch rather than a confirmed short‑squeeze signal; treat short‑interest headlines cautiously.

Neutral Sentiment: New stablecoin entrants and ecosystem developments (USD1's early traction, Mar‑a‑Lago summit mentions) broaden market interest in stablecoins but increase competition and political/regulatory attention. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Coinbase's Q4 results missed revenue and EPS estimates; transaction fee declines and a net loss raised near‑term growth and profitability concerns — the miss is the primary driver of today's downward pressure. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling headlines (large disclosed sales by executives) are weighing on sentiment — sizable insider sales often trigger investor concern about near‑term outlook or personal liquidity needs. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/PR friction: CEO comments on stablecoin rewards and related legislative debate have drawn criticism and could keep regulatory risk in focus, which can pressure multiples for U.S.-listed crypto firms. Read More.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $9,958,400.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 578,014 shares of company stock worth $111,392,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

