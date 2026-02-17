Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,455,702 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 1,211,241 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carmen Bauza sold 7,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $207,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,043.21. This trade represents a 40.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Smith sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $260,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,975.44. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,999. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 422.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Zumiez stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 148,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,139. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.97 million, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Zumiez had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.94%.The company had revenue of $239.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

Further Reading

