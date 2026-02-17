Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 475.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $498,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,748.81. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.5%

Targa Resources stock opened at $223.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.89. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.14 and a 1-year high of $225.35.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

