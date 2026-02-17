Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $462.19 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.85 and its 200-day moving average is $421.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.