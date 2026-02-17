Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys New Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,445,000 after buying an additional 343,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 267.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,616 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 34.7% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 129,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $268.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.40 and a 12 month high of $294.93.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $464.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $5,018,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 273,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,509,470.04. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.