Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 295.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,668,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $597,031,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,760.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,930,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,711,000 after buying an additional 3,914,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,213 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,705.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,126,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
CMG stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.