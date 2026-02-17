Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires 8,919 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day moving average is $172.43. The company has a market cap of $313.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

