Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,951 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 35,403 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USSG stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,974. Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $549.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.