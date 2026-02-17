Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Hits $0.11

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and $1.16 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,030.15 or 0.99897702 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 220,304,912 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 220,413,740.21155445. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.10674996 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3412 active market(s) with $1,090,345.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

