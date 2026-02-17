Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Workday traded as low as $139.91 and last traded at $142.5130, with a volume of 946820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.42.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Workday in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.66.

In related news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $784,616.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,951,507.91. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,034,027.75. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

