Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.8750. 571,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,722,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOLF. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Wolfspeed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wolfspeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $863.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($5.37). The business had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 881,603 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 94.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,868,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 906,968 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc (NYSE: WOLF) is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company’s product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

