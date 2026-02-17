Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of WHR opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

