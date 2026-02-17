Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 11% – Still a Buy?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.7250 and last traded at $0.73. 598,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,509,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6575.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $519.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.

Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.

