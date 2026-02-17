Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 11% – Still a Buy?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.7250 and last traded at $0.73. 598,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,509,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6575.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.
Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.
