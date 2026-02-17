West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Short Interest Update

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 345 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 401 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

West Shore Bank Trading Up 0.6%

OTCMKTS:WSSH opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. West Shore Bank has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, that provides a broad range of deposit, lending and treasury management services to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses. As an FDIC-insured institution, West Shore Bank operates a network of branches across central Pennsylvania, with a focus on delivering personalized customer service and local decision-making.

The bank’s personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage lending and online and mobile banking platforms.

