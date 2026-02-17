Wells Fargo & Company Increases Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $67.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 11.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

