Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $120,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $336.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.