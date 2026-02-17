Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF $CAOS

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 3.97% of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAOS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,957,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter worth $2,629,000.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAOS opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $420.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $92.11.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. CAOS was launched on Mar 6, 2023 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

