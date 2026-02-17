Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $14.97 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 65.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,618,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 642,224 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 552.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 508,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 430,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,649,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,709,000 after acquiring an additional 388,033 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 867,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 277,648 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $42.07.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

