Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 11,394 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF $RSPN

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPN. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $959.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

