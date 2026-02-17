Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 113,639 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,639 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WINN. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 260,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -94.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.74.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction. WINN was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.